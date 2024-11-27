Join Jay at FTC in Orlando on December 7th

FTC Orlando Winter Festival

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team at FTC Orlando campus on Saturday, December 7th from 11a-1p for their annual Winter Festival!

Bring the family to get a photo with Santa, enjoy raffles, ornament kits, cookie decorating, campus tours and more!

Tickets are not required to attend the Winter Festival event. To participate, you must register in person on the day of the event or by clicking here. To participate in raffles, you must be at the campus in person on the day of the event.

FTC Orlando campus is located at 12900 Challenger Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32826.

