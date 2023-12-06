Join Jay at FTC in Orlando For Your chance to Win

Earth, Wind, & Fire

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team at Florida Technical College’s Orlando campus for their annual Winter Festival event this Saturday from 11a-1p! Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Earth, Wind, & Fire at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 16th!

Bring your family and friends to this free community event! Enjoy free photos with Santa, giveaways, raffles, campus tours and more! Click here for more info or call 407-890-8193.

FTC is located at 12900 Challenger Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32826.

HRDB


©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!