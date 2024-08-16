Join Jay Hicks at Cortiva Institute in Maitland for your chance to win

Katt Williams

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team for the Back to School Open House at Cortiva Institute in Maitland on Saturday, August 17th from noon to 2pm! We’ll have your tickets to see Katt Williams live on February 14, 2025 when he brings his Heaven on Earth Tour to Addition Financial Arena! Click here to purchase tickets.

Bring the family to enjoy fun foods, prizess, free eyebrow waxing, face painting, mini facials and more! Plus, receive a free backpack with school supplies while supplies last!

Cortiva Institute is located at 2600 Lake Lucien Dr UNIT 140, Maitland, FL 32751.

HRDB

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!