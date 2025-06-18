Join Jay Hicks at the Gabe’s Grand Opening in Ocoee on June 28th

Gabe's

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team at the Gabe’s grand opening in Ocoee on Saturday, June 28th from 11a-1p! Come save on apparel and footwear for the whole family. Plus, stop by the STAR 94.5 tent and enter to win tickets to see Maxwell at Kia Center on August 9th! You could also win a $100 Visa gift card!

Gabe’s is a discount retailer where shoppers can find amazing deals on the brands and styles they love. Deliveries are made daily, so every time you shop there’s always a new WOW find. Gabe’s offers HUGE brands at up to 70% department store prices.

Gabe’s is located at 11029 W. Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761.

