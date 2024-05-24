Join Jay Hicks at InnovAge PACE Orlando Senior Healthcare Center This Wednesday For a Chance To Win

Funk Fest 2024

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team for the grand opening of InnovAge PACE Orlando Senior Healthcare Center on Wednesday, May 29th from 11a-1p. Stop by the STAR 94.5 tent and enter for your chance to win a pair of 2-day tickets to Funk fest 2024 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds June 14th & 15th!

InnovAge offers medical care, transportation and social activities to adults 55 plus – at no cost if you have Medicare and Medicaid coverage. Come enjoy lunch and giveaways while supplies last, plus other magical surprises!

InnovAge PACE Orlando Senior Healthcare Center is located at 8410 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32809.

©2024 Cox Media Group