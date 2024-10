Hibbett Sports

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team at Hibbett Sports in Orlando on Saturday, October 12th for their grand opening from 11am-1pm! Come enter to win prizes including a $50 Hibbett gift card!

Hibbett has you covered “Toe to Head” with all the biggest names in sports-- Nike, Jordan, adidas, and many more!

Hibbett Sports is located at 5927 S Goldenrod Rd Suite B, Orlando, FL 32822.





©2024 Cox Media Group