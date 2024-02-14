Join Jay at Kane’s Furniture in Orlando This Saturday For Your Opportunity to Win

Orlando Festival of Laughs

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team this Saturday, February 17th at Kane’s Furniture in Orlando from 10a-12p! Come enter to win prizes including a pair of tickets to Orlando Festival of Laughs at Addition Financial Arena on March 29th!

It’s the final weekend for big Presidents’ Day savings at Kane’s! With Kane’s Presidents’ Day sale going on for one more weekend, every item in every department is on sale and you can save up to 51% off! Kane’s has 0% financing until February 2027. Come and see how much quality you get for less! Kane’s Sleep Center - more mattresses than a mattress store, and for less.

Kane’s Furniture is located at 9545 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32837.

