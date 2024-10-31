Join Jay at Macy’s this Saturday at the Mall at Millenia

Macy's

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team at Macy’s located at the Mall at Millenia this Saturday from 3p-5p! Come enter to win prizes including $25 Macy’s gift cards!

Get ready for a lineup of fun events like a holiday selfie station, beauty master class, kid’s activities and more! Event better, it’s all happening during the Macy’s Friends and Family sale where you can take an extra 30% off designer brands! Savings off regular and already-reduced prices. Exclusions apply.

Macy’s is located at 4298 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839.

