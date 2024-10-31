Join Jay at Macy’s this Saturday at the Mall at Millenia

Macy's

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team at Macy’s located at the Mall at Millenia this Saturday from 3p-5p! Come enter to win prizes including $25 Macy’s gift cards!

Get ready for a lineup of fun events like a holiday selfie station, beauty master class, kid’s activities and more! Event better, it’s all happening during the Macy’s Friends and Family sale where you can take an extra 30% off designer brands! Savings off regular and already-reduced prices. Exclusions apply.

Macy’s is located at 4298 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!