Join Jay at Miami Grill in Orlando For Your Chance to Win Tickets

Orlando Festival of Laughs

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team at Miami Grill’s Grand Opening in Orlando this Saturday, March 2nd from noon to 2p! Join us for family entertainment, prizes, and real food that’s packed with real flavor! The first 50 guests will receive a ten-dollar gift certificate.

Stop by the STAR 94.5 table and enter to win a pair of tickets to Orlando Festival of Laughs at Addition Financial Arena on March 29th with performances by Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts and Special K! With their perfect blend of humor and charm, these world-class comedians each bring their own unique comedic style, offering something for everyone. To purchase tickets, click here.

Miami Grill is located at 5320 N. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32810.

