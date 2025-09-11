Join Jay at the Orlando Home & Garden Show on September 19th

Orlando Fall Home & Garden Show

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team at the Orlando Home & Garden Show on Friday, September 19th at the Orange County Convention Center from 4p-6p. Come enter to win prizes including four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex!

The Orlando Home and Garden Show is here to help you turn your home improvement and outdoor projects from fantasy to reality. With thousands of square feet of exhibits you’ll find the latest in products and services for everything from builders, contractors, materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage, plants, landscape displays/materials, kitchenware, and much more. Plus, admission is free!

For more info, click here.