Join Jay at the Orlando Home & Garden Show on September 19th

Orlando Fall Home & Garden Show

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team at the Orlando Home & Garden Show on Friday, September 19th at the Orange County Convention Center from 4p-6p. Come enter to win prizes including four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex!

The Orlando Home and Garden Show is here to help you turn your home improvement and outdoor projects from fantasy to reality. With thousands of square feet of exhibits you’ll find the latest in products and services for everything from builders, contractors, materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage, plants, landscape displays/materials, kitchenware, and much more. Plus, admission is free!

For more info, click here.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!