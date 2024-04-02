Join Jay This Saturday at the 2nd Annual Arts + Heart 5K in Orlando

2nd Annual Arts + Heart 5K

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team this Saturday from 8a-11a at the 2nd Annual Arts + Heart 5K at Lake Lorna Doone Park! Stop by the STAR 94.5 tent and enter to win a $75 Splitsville gift certificate!

The event celebrates National Minority Health Month and combines Fitness, Wellness, Local Artisans, and a lot of Family Fun! Activities include a 5K run, cooking demonstrations, and amazing kids zone, and so much more. This event seeks to foster good health and wellness within the community by providing health resources and nutrition education to encourage attendees to take control of their health. Click here for more info!

