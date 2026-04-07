Join Jay This Saturday at the 4th Annual Arts and Hearts Health Fair and 5k- 4/11

Hearts and Arts Health Fair

Join Jay and the STAR94.5 crew on Saturday, 4/11 at the 4th Annual Arts and Hearts Health Fair and 5k, from 9-11a!

This event, presented by Hebni Nutrition & the Florida Department of Health, celebrates fitness, wellness and local artisans, while providing fun for the entire family! Enjoy health screenings, cooking demonstrations, a kids zone, art vendors, and more!

The 4th Annual Arts and Hearts Health Fair and 5k will take place at Lake Lorna Doone Park, 1519 West Church Street, Orlando, FL 32805.

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