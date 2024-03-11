Join Jay This Saturday at FTC Orlando Campus For Your Chance to Win

Orlando Festival of Laughs

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team this Saturday from 11a-1p at FTC Orlando Campus for their free Spring EGGstravaganza community event! Stop by the STAR 94.5 table and enter to win tickets to Orlando Festival of Laughs at Addition Financial Arena on March 29th!

Bring your family and friends to FTC’s Spring EGGstravaganza! Come take a picture with the Easter bunny, participate in Easter basket raffles, enjoy giveaways, campus tours and more! Tickets are not required to attend, but you must register in person the day of the event. For more info, click here.

FTC Orlando Campus is located at 12900 Challenger Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32826.

