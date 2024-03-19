Join Jay This Saturday at Health, Family & Community First Event in Orlando For Your Chance to Win

Orlando Festival of Laughs

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team this Saturday from 10a-12p for the Health, Family & Community First event at the OCPS Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando! Stop by the STAR 94.5 table and enter to win tickets to Orlando Festival of Laughs at Addition Financial Arena on March 29th!

Come enjoy food, giveaways for the whole family, free screenings, and health services including: dental, vision, mental health, early childhood development screenings and much more!

The OCPS Academic Center for Excellence is located at 701 W. Livingston St, Orlando, FL 32805.

