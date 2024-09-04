Join Jay at Total Wireless in Orlando this Saturday for you chance to win

Maxwell

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team this Saturday, September 7th at Total Wireless in Orlando from 4p-6p! You could win a pair of tickets to see Maxwell at Amalie Arena on September 15th!

Enjoy great deals including a free Samsung Galaxy A54 5G when you switch to the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan! Total Wireless is made to keep up with you. They now have unlimited data that never slows you down, covered by the Verizon 5G network. And all for less than $30 a month when you get four lines. Actual speeds may vary by location. For data management practices see totalwireless.com.

Total Wireless is located at 10165 N University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817.

HRDB

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!