Join JoJo at the CC’s Kitchen Grand Opening on September 13th

CC's Kitchen

Join JoJo and the STAR 94.5 team at the grand opening of CC’s Kitchen on Saturday, September 13th in Winter Garden from 3p-5p! Stop by the STAR 94.5 tent and enter to win prizes including Heart & Soul Music Festival tickets!

Come sample some soulfood! That good ole country eating like smothered liver and onion, fried fish and grits, field peas with orka, candied yams, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and much more. Don’t forget to try CC’s cornbread and strawberry lemonade.

CC’s Kitchen is located at 13391 W. Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

