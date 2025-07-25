Join JoJo at Planet Fitness in Ocoee on August 7th

Planet Fitness

Join JoJo and the STAR 94.5 team on Thursday, August 7th at Planet Fitness in Ocoeeor their remodeled grand opening event from 4p-6p! Enjoy samples from local vendors, special discounts and giveaways including Lil Wayne tickets!

Come see their REMODELED club featuring 20,000+ sq. ft of NEW cardio and strength equipment, a state-of-the-art Black Card® Spa to recover and relax, functional training areas, and more!

The PF Black Card® is their most popular membership, loaded with perks including access to any of their 2,700+ locations worldwide, bringing a guest every time you work out, and so much more. Check out all the perks below!

Use of our 2,700+ locations

Bring a guest with you, every time

Use of massage chairs

Use of Hydromassage

Use of tanning

Use of Total Body Enhancement

Premium perks: Partner & rewards discounts

Planet Fitness is located at 10908 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761.

Lil Wayne

