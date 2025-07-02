Join JoJo at Planet Fitness in Orlando on July 10th

Planet Fitness

Join JoJo and the STAR 94.5 team on Thursday, July 10th at Planet Fitness in Orlando (Hunter’s Creek) for their remodeled grand opening event from 4p-6p! Enjoy samples from local vendors, special discounts and giveaways including Maxwell tickets!

Come see their REMODELED club featuring 17,000+ sq. ft of NEW cardio and strength equipment, a state-of-the-art Black Card® Spa to recover and relax, functional training areas, and more!

The PF Black Card® is their most popular membership, loaded with perks including access to any of their 2,700+ locations worldwide, bringing a guest every time you work out, and so much more. Check out all the perks below!

  • Use of our 2,700+ locations
  • Bring a guest with you, every time
  • Use of massage chairs
  • Use of Hydromassage
  • Use of tanning
  • Use of Total Body Enhancement
  • Premium perks: Partner & rewards discounts

Planet Fitness is located at 12471 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32837.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!