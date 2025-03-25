Join JoJo for STAR 94.5′s ‘Boots in the Park’ at Spring Fiesta in the Park

Boots in the Park

Where them fans at?

STAR 94.5 is bringing all the soul line dancers together to celebrate synchronized dancing! Join JoJo for STAR 94.5′s Boots in the Park a soul line dance exhibition on Saturday, April 5th at the 36th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park.

Cowboys and cowgirls with several local line dance groups will kick up some dust at the Lake Eola Amphitheater on Saturday, April 5th. The fun kicks off at 3:30pm and ends at 5pm. It’s free and everyone is invited!

You’re encouraged to wear your cowboy hat and grab your dance fan for audience participation. Or, you can just join us to see what it’s all about!

Come early to check-out the 36th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park! Browse over 200 artist, crafter, vendor, and food booths around the park while you take in the beauty of the season at the heart of downtown Orlando. Enjoy live entertainment all weekend long on the amphitheater stage, and be sure to bring the kids to check out the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone!









