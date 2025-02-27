Join JoJo this Thursday at the Central Florida Fair

Central Florida Fair

Join JoJo on Thursday, March 6th for Educator Night at the Central Florida Fair from 6p-8p! Show your school employee ID at the gate for FREE admission into the fair. Enjoy free parking and free admission for kids 6 and under.

The Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for its 113th year now through March 9th! Enjoy a midway with rides, games, tasty food, live music, animals, and unforgettable entertainment for the whole family. Don’t miss out on the See Lion Splash, Zerbini Family Circus, Blockbuster Experience—and so much more!

To purchase tickets, click here.

