Join JoJo this Tuesday at Planet Fitness in Orlando

Planet Fitness

Join JoJo and the STAR 94.5 team this Tuesday at Planet Fitness in Orlando from 4p-6p! Come enter to win prizes including a 4-pack of tickets to see Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on November 30th!

Enjoy an exclusive membership offer with your first month FREE for anyone who joins in-club on Tuesday, 11/19! Enjoy 20% off merch, free samples from local vendors, Black Card® Spa amenity coupons and more! Plus, you can enter a raffle for a shot to win a 1-year Planet Fitness Black Card® membership for anyone who checks in or signs up on 11/19. The PF Black Card® is the most popular membership, loaded with perks including access to any of our 2,600+ locations worldwide, bringing a guest every time you work out, and so much more. Check out more perks below!

  • Use of our 2600+ locations
  • Bring a guest with you, every time
  • Use of massage chairs
  • Use of HydroMassage™
  • Use of Recovery Lounge (cryo technology)
  • Use of tanning
  • Use of Total Body Enhancement (red-light technology)
  • Discount on cooler drinks
  • Premium perks: Partner & rewards discounts

Planet Fitness is located at 9 W Gore St, Orlando, FL 32801.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!