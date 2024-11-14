Join JoJo this Tuesday at Planet Fitness in Orlando

Planet Fitness

Join JoJo and the STAR 94.5 team this Tuesday at Planet Fitness in Orlando from 4p-6p! Come enter to win prizes including a 4-pack of tickets to see Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on November 30th!

Enjoy an exclusive membership offer with your first month FREE for anyone who joins in-club on Tuesday, 11/19! Enjoy 20% off merch, free samples from local vendors, Black Card® Spa amenity coupons and more! Plus, you can enter a raffle for a shot to win a 1-year Planet Fitness Black Card® membership for anyone who checks in or signs up on 11/19. The PF Black Card® is the most popular membership, loaded with perks including access to any of our 2,600+ locations worldwide, bringing a guest every time you work out, and so much more. Check out more perks below!

Use of our 2600+ locations

Bring a guest with you, every time

Use of massage chairs

Use of HydroMassage™

Use of Recovery Lounge (cryo technology)

Use of tanning

Use of Total Body Enhancement (red-light technology)

Discount on cooler drinks

Premium perks: Partner & rewards discounts

Planet Fitness is located at 9 W Gore St, Orlando, FL 32801.

