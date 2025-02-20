Join JoJo this Wednesday at Planet Fitness in Orlando

Planet Fitness

Join JoJo and the STAR 94.5 team on Wednesday, February 26th at Planet Fitness in Orlando from 5p-7p! Come enter to win prizes including tickets to the Legends of Laughter tour at Addition Financial Arena on March 28th featuring Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Gary Owen, and more! PLUS, come meet Orlando Magic Point Forward Tristan da Silva from 6p-7p!

Families and Magic fans of all ages are encouraged to attend… both Planet Fitness members and non-members! Registration at event is required. Attendees will receive an exclusive 8x10 Tristan da Silva photo for autograph. No outside items permitted. At the event you can get exclusive offers to join our 20,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art club, Planet Fitness Waterford Lakes. Event attendees will also have the chance to win a FREE 1-year PF Black Card® membership! Wherever you are in your fitness journey, Planet Fitness has ALL the equipment you need to get a great workout all in the Judgement Free Zone®.

Planet Fitness is located at 638 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828.

