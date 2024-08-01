Join Niecy D at Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers in Casselberry for your chance to win

Katt Williams

Join Niecy D and the STAR 94.5 team for the Back to School Open House at Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers in Casselberry on Saturday, August 10th from noon to 2pm! We’ll have your tickets to see Katt Williams live on February 14, 2025 when he brings his Heaven on Earth Tour to Addition Financial Arena! Click here to purchase tickets.

Bring the family to enjoy fun foods, raffles, free kids haircuts, face painting, mini facials and more! Plus, receive a free backpack with school supplies while supplies last!

Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers is located at 1271 Semoran Blvd #131, Casselberry, FL 32707.

