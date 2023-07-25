Back 2 School

Join STAR 94.5 at the 13th Annual Back to School Expo on Saturday, August 5th at the Altamonte Mall from 11am-4pm. It’s Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend, so you can stock up on clothing and other items at the mall and save money! Plus, you can connect with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. Meet representatives from the Orlando Magic, see animals from the Central Florida Zoo, live gators from Gatorland and more!

Be ready for the school year with a free laptop from Florida Technical College! For your chance to win, pick-up an entry form at the STAR 94.5 table, collect stickers around the expo and then return your entry by 4pm. You could win a laptop (ARV = $300) from FTC! To learn more about Florida Technical College, click here.

Start off the school year right with $500 in school supplies from Wendy’s! For your chance to win, pick-up an entry form at the STAR 94.5 table, find ‘Wendy’ around the expo and then return your entry by 4pm.

