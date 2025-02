Join STAR 94.5 at the 30th Annual Black History Month Festival and Lunch on the Lawn

Join STAR 94.5 at the 30th Annual Black History Month Festival and Lunch on the Lawn outside the Orange County Administration Center on Friday, February 21st from 11a-2p! Come to enjoy food trucks, local community vendors, entertainment, and more at this free, family-friendly event!

For more info, click here.





