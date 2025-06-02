Join STAR 94.5 at the City of Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival

City of Kissimmee's Juneteenth Festival

Join STAR 94.5 at the City of Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival at the Kissimmee Civic Center on Saturday, June 14th from 12p-4p!

The Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival is a jubilant celebration of community and culture steeped in the rich tapestry of African American heritage. Join us for a day filled with joyous festivities as we commemorate the end of slavery in the United States and honor the resilience and achievements of the African American community.

Immerse yourself in the rhythm of live music, tantalize your taste buds with delicious cuisine, explore the KUA Kids Power Zone, and peruse various crafts from talented vendors. This family-friendly event promises to be a vibrant expression of unity and pride, inviting everyone to come together and embrace the spirit of Juneteenth.

For more info, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!