City of Kissimmee's Juneteenth Festival

Join STAR 94.5 at the City of Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival at the Kissimmee Civic Center on Saturday, June 14th from 12p-4p!

The Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival is a jubilant celebration of community and culture steeped in the rich tapestry of African American heritage. Join us for a day filled with joyous festivities as we commemorate the end of slavery in the United States and honor the resilience and achievements of the African American community.

Immerse yourself in the rhythm of live music, tantalize your taste buds with delicious cuisine, explore the KUA Kids Power Zone, and peruse various crafts from talented vendors. This family-friendly event promises to be a vibrant expression of unity and pride, inviting everyone to come together and embrace the spirit of Juneteenth.

