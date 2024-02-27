True Health Community Day

Join STAR 94.5 at True Health’s Community Day in Sanford on Saturday, March 2nd from 8a-10a!

Community Day is an opportunity for the whole family to catch up on screenings and check-ups that you may not otherwise be able to tackle during the week. Services include: Wellness check-ups for all ages, dental walk-ins, HIV testing, immunizations, blood pressure screenings, community resources and more! To schedule an appointment, call 407-322-8645 or visit mytruehealth.org.

Stop by the STAR 94.5 table and enter to win a pair of tickets to Orlando Festival of Laughs at Addition Financial Arena on March 29th with performances by Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts and Special K! With their perfect blend of humor and charm, these world-class comedians each bring their own unique comedic style, offering something for everyone. To purchase tickets, click here.

True Health is located at 905 Historic Goldsboro Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771.





