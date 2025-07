Join STAR 94.5 for the UNCF Walk Run 5K for Education

Join STAR 94.5’s JoJo for the UNCF Walk Run for Education 5K at Blue Jack Park in Orlando on Saturday, September 13th from 8a-11a.

Come enjoy music, vendors and a kid’s zone while supporting HBCUs and students in need. For more information and to register, visit UNCF.org/OrlandoWalk.

