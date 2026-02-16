Join STAR94.5 at the 31st Annual Black History Month Festival (2/20)

Black History Month Festival

Get ready to celebrate, connect, and have a blast at the Black History Month Festival. This is more than an event-it’s a celebration fueled with culture, creativity, and community pride!

Join us for a day filled with live music and performances, hands-on activities, local vendors, art, food, and stories that bring history to life. From honoring trailblazers of the past to highlighting today’s changemakers, this festival is all about celebrating where we have been and where we are going-together. Bring your family, your friends, and your curiosity. Dance, learn, taste, create, and celebrate in a space that is welcoming, safe, and full of vibrant energy. Whether you stay for a few minutes or for the entire event, you’ll leave feeling inspired and connected.

Plus, stop by the STAR94.5 table for your chance to win tickets to the Orlando Derby Soiree, starring KEM and 803 Fresh.

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Location: Orange County Administration Building

Admission: Free

Come catch the vibes, Learn the history, and Celebrate with your local community

