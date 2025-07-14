Join us for STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash @ Island H2O Water Park - Ticket Info.

Back to School Splash

School’s almost back, but summer isn’t over yet!

Join us for STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash presented by Moe DeWitt and Just Call Moe - Orlando’s Injury Lawyers at Island H20 Water Park on Friday, August 8th for an evening of thrilling water rides, music by DJ Kyle LaRue, a fun foam party and more!

Parents, teachers and students - it’s one last hurrah before the start of the new school year. So, join us for one night & no homework on Friday, August 8th from 8:30p-12am.

Tickets are on-sale now! Click here to buy tickets early and save!

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!