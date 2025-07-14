Join us for STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash @ Island H2O Water Park - Ticket Info.

School’s almost back, but summer isn’t over yet!
Join us for STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash presented by Moe DeWitt and Just Call Moe - Orlando’s Injury Lawyers at Island H20 Water Park on Friday, August 8th for an evening of thrilling water rides, music by DJ Kyle LaRue, a fun foam party and more!
Parents, teachers and students - it’s one last hurrah before the start of the new school year. So, join us for one night & no homework on Friday, August 8th from 8:30p-12am.
Tickets are on-sale now! Click here to buy tickets early and save!
