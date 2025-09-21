JoJo Has Your Chance to see The Wiz at Dr. Phillips Center for Opening Night

Everybody, look around! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

The Wiz will take the stage at the Dr. Phillips Center on September 30th - October 5th, 2025, and you could win two tickets for opening night from STAR 94.5!

Listen this week (9/22-9/26) inside the 11am and 1pm hour for your opportunity to win with JoJo! When you hear the cue to call, be the correct designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 to win a pair of tickets for September 30th,

Tickets are on-sale now. Click here for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 22nd - September 26th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and the be announced correct caller at 1-844-945-2945. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Wiz on 9/30/25 at DPAC Orlando. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

