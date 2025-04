Just Announced- Chris Brown has added an Orlando date

Chris Brown

Surprise! Chris Brown has added an Orlando date for his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour! He’s coming to Camping World Stadium on September 30th! Also performing Jhene Aiko and Bryson Tiller.

Click here to register for the artist presale now through Monday at 10pm. The general public on-sale will start on Friday. April 11th at 10am.

Plus, keep listening to STAR 94.5 to find out how you could win tickets for the Orlando date.

Chris Brown - Orlando





