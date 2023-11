Katt Williams

Comedy legend Katt Williams is coming to Orlando! The Dark & Matter Tour will make a stop at the Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 2nd!

The pre-sale starts on Wednesday, November 8th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com with the code DMT. Tickets for the general public go on-sale on Friday, November 10th at 10am.

Listen this weekend for your first shot at scoring tickets to the show!

