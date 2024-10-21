JUST ANNOUNCED: STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night

One Joyous Night

STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert returns on Friday, December 13th, 2024 at Majestic Life Church in Orlando with the iconic Grammy Award winner Hezekiah Walker performing live! Plus, special guest Stellar Award winner JJ Hairston!

Doors open at 6pm on Friday, December 13th at Majestic Life Church located at 821 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, October 25th, 2024 at 10am. CLICK HERE for tickets.

We’re asking attendees to bring a toy for kids whose parents are incarcerated-powered by “Angel Tree.”

Happy Holidays from STAR 94.5!


