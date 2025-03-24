Just Announced: STAR 94.5′s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert Ticket Info. Here

Mother's Day Celebration Concert

Join us for a night of celebrating moms and music at STAR 94.5′s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert starring Grammy, Stellar and Dove Award winner Fred Hammond performing his biggest inspirational hits on Thursday, May 8th at Majestic Life Church in Orlando. Show time is 7pm.

Plus fun contests for mom that include:

Mom sporting the biggest hat to win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. Visit the STAR 94.5 table by 7pm so we can measure your hat! (measured by widest brim)

Best Dressed Mom Contest to win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. (Registration not necessary. Best dress judge will be placed at event entrance).

Best Singer Contest for the mom who can sing her heart out and win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. Competition is limited to the first six moms to register at the STAR 94.5 table by 7pm.

Tickets will go on-sale on Friday, March 28th at 10am. Check back here to purchase your tickets!





