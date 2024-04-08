Just Announced - Tamia & Joe Are Bringing Their Co-Headline Tour to Orlando

STAR 94.5

Don’t miss R&B singer/songwriters Tamia & Joe co-headlining tour at Addition Financial Arena on October 19th, 2024. Grab your +1 for a night of soulful melodies and captivating performances.

JoJo has your chance to win two tickets to the show! Listen this week (4/8-4/12) inside the 12pm hour for your opportunity to win from STAR 94.5!

Can’t wait to win? Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 10 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com through Friday, April 12th at 9am. Just type on the pre-sale code TJ24 when purchasing your tickets.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am. Ticket info. here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/8/24–4/12/24. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: two tickets to see Tamia & Joe in concert at the Additional Financial Arena on 10/19/24. ARV = $100. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

