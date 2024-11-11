JUST ANNOUNCED - Win Tickets to ‘Blues Is Alright’ w/ King George, Lenny Williams, Tucka & More

Blues is Alright

Blues is Alright Spring 2025 Tour is coming to the Addition Financial Arena on March 7th, 2025 with King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, J’Wonn, West Love and Lenny Williams performing live!

You could win a pair of tickets to experience southern soul & blues at its finest! Just listen to JoJo this week (11/11-11/15) inside the 12pm hour for your chance to win!

Pre-sale starts this Wednesday, November 13th at 10am using the code BLUES. General public tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 15th at 10am. Click here for more info.

