KEM @ Hard Rock Live - 8/31/25

KEM

Internationally renowned R&B singer/songwriter KEM brings his tour to on Sunday, August 31st at the Hard Rock Live! Capable of connecting romantic joy with spiritual renewal, KEM has a unique place in musical culture. Five albums and three million sales later, he has established himself as a prominent voice articulating critical matters of the heart and soul.

In 2002, KEM released his first CD, KEMISTRY, and sold more than 15,000 units right from the trunk of his car. The success landed him a meeting, and subsequently a five-year record deal, with Motown Records. KEM skyrocketed to fame, with hit after hit going #1 on top charts, and several Grammy nominations.

Since his first album in 2002, KEM has traveled countless miles to bring his music to audiences all around the globe. With a large catalogue that fuses rhythm-and-blues, jazz, and even contemporary gospel, KEM has a song for everyone.

