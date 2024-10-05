Kirk Franklin @ Addition Financial Arena - 10/11/24

Kirk Franklin

Legendary Kirk Franklin, a 19-time GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and artist is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated 2024 leg of The Reunion Tour. The 33-date tour includes a return visit to Addition Financial Arena on October 11, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Joining him as co-headliners are esteemed peers and gospel music icons Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and The Clark Sisters. Kierra Sheard-Kelly will also join the tour as a special guest across all dates.

Produced by Live Nation Urban and Undivided Ent, the 33-date tour kicks off on September 6 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA making stops across North America in Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on November 3. This run follows the success of the 2023 tour of the same name which also reunited some of the biggest names in gospel music.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group