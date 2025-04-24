Kissimmee Lakefront’s Art in the Park - 5/9/25

Art in the Park

Come experience Kissimmee Lakefront for Art in the Park on Friday, May 9th from 5p-9p! A vibrant and free community event that celebrates the creativity and culture of our local artists! Stroll through Ruby Plaza and explore a variety of art displays, interactive exhibits, and more.

Enjoy live entertainment by Fito Espinola, adding to the lively atmosphere of the evening. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for a fun night out, this event is perfect for all ages.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!