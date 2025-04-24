Kissimmee Lakefront’s Art in the Park - 5/9/25

Art in the Park

Come experience Kissimmee Lakefront for Art in the Park on Friday, May 9th from 5p-9p! A vibrant and free community event that celebrates the creativity and culture of our local artists! Stroll through Ruby Plaza and explore a variety of art displays, interactive exhibits, and more.

Enjoy live entertainment by Fito Espinola, adding to the lively atmosphere of the evening. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for a fun night out, this event is perfect for all ages.

