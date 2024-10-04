Kool & The Gang @ Peabody Auditorium - 11/10/24

Kool & The Gang

Elko Concerts presents legendary R&B and funk band Kool & the Gang live at the Peabody Auditorium on Sunday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. Guaranteed to be an unforgettable night of music, patrons can expect to “Get Down On It” as this concert will celebrate the bands iconic hits that have defined the genre.

Kool and the Gang has achieved significant success over the course of their career, thanks to their popular hits “Celebration”, “Jungle Boogie”, “Summer Madness”, “Cherish”, and “Open Sesame”. Their accolades include two grammy awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, 9 Top Ten Pop hits, and 31 gold and platinum albums. With continuous performances from Nairobi to Newark, Kool & the Gang have performed longer than any R&B group in history. Additionally, the bands bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements have made them the most sampled R&B band of all time. Their contributions to music are evident, proven by their recent nomination into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The heavily-in-demand band has continued to tour the world, appearing most recently alongside Kid Rock, Dave Matthews Band, Elton John, The Roots, and a 50-city tour with the legendary rock band, Van Halen.

Today, the group enjoys global fame and recognition, plus a following that spans generations due in part to the groups widely sampled catalogue. Kool & the Gang’s drum beats, bass, guitar and signature horn lines lace the tracks of numerous artists including the Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Madonna, Janet Jackon, and Cypress Hill. Kool & the Gang is the most sampled hip-hop by far. Their music is also featured on the soundtracks for Rocky, Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction, Wreck-It Ralph and countless others.

The group continues to delight fans around the globe with their timeless hits and amazing live performances.

