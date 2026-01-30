The Lake Nona Art Festival Returns February 21st & 22nd With Local and National Artists

Lake Nona Art Festival

The Lake Nona Art Festival returns on Saturday, February 21st from 10a-6p and on Sunday, February 22nd from 10a-4p.

You can enjoy a vibrant two-day art festival at Lake Nona Town Center in Orlando, Florida featuring a curated selection of local and national artists showcasing a variety of art across mediums and styles available for purchase.

From stunning paintings and sculptures to photography and handcrafted jewelry, there’s something to inspire everyone.

Parking is available at Lake Nona Wave Garage:

5900 Wave Hotel Drive, Orlando, FL 32827

For more details, click here.

