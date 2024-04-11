Let’s Spill the Tea: College Readiness Secrets

College Readiness

Let’s Spill the Tea, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to breaking communication barriers between parents & teenagers during critical young adult years.

Hey High School Juniors and Seniors! Ready to get the scoop on what’s next? Don’t miss this jam-packed evening and interactive discussion of insights, wisdom, and all things college prep!

Grab your friends and get the tea on:

  • Health and Sexual Wellness
  • Deciding to Pledge
  • Financial Literacy
  • And so much more!

Get ahead of the curve and set yourself up for success in college and beyond. Mark your calendars and get ready for an event you won’t want to miss!

This is a FREE EVENT! Dinner will be served Limited to 40 attendees.

RSVP at letsspillthetea.org.

