Let's Spill the Tea

Let’s Spill the Tea, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to breaking communication barriers between parents & teenagers during critical young adult years.

Let’s Spill the Tea has facilitated 90-minute workshops geared toward breaking the cycle of silence between mothers and daughters ages 14-21.

Register here to join engaging workshops designed to equip parents and caregivers with effective communication strategies.





