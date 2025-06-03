Lil Wayne @ Kia Center - 10/1/25

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is a highly influential American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his prolific output and inventive wordplay. Emerging in the late 1990s as a member of the Hot Boys under Cash Money Records, he gained mainstream success with his solo albums, particularly Tha Carter series. His 2008 album Tha Carter III, featuring hits like “Lollipop” and “A Milli,” solidified his status as one of hip-hop’s biggest stars, earning him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Lil Wayne is celebrated for his distinctive voice, complex metaphors, and groundbreaking mixtapes like Dedication and No Ceilings, which helped redefine internet-era rap distribution. He has influenced a generation of artists and is widely regarded as one of the most impactful figures in modern hip-hop.

To purchase tickets, click here.

