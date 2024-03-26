Listen To JoJo To Win Tickets To See The Queens of R&B

Queens of R&B

Hey Orlando!

Legendary groups XSCAPE and SWV are going joint tour together to celebrates women’s undeniable talent and camaraderie in the music industry, showcasing passion, power, and resilience! The Queens of R&B Tour is stopping by the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 13th and will feature special guests like MÝA, Total, and 702.

Listen all week (3/26-3/29) at 12p for your chance to win your pair of tickets!

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, March 29th at 10am. Click here for more details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 26th - March 29th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to The Queens of R&B Tour at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 13th, 2024. ARV = $37. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

