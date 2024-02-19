Listen This Weekend, We Want to Send You to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort

This year Universal Orlando Resort is making Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval a Grooveable Feast! Let’s get this Mardi started with an awesome parade, fun floats, global food for purchase and cool concerts on select nights. All this plus nonstop thrills and entertainment daily from February 3rd through April 7th. Mardi On!

Listen this weekend for key words to be announced and enter them below for your chance to win a prize package for two people, including:

Two 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2024 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/2/24–3/8/24. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, (i) listen to Star 94.5 weekdays 3/4/24–3/8/24 for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945, and be designated caller; (2) listen for keywords 3/2/24–3/3/24, enter on the STAR 94.5 mobile app (standard data rates apply). Limit: 1 app entry/person/hour; no limit for call-in entries. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: http://www.star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

