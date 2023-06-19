Listen To Win Alicia Keys Tickets

Alicia Keys is bringing her Keys To The Summer Tour to Amalie Arena in Tampa on June 30th and STAR 94.5 is hooking you up!
Listen this week (6/20-6/23) at 12p & 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!
To purchase tickets, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 20th, 2023 - June 23rd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to STAR 94.5 at the designated times, call 844-945-2945, and be the designated caller. Up to eight (8) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Alicia Keys at Amalie Arena in Tampa on June 30, 2023. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
©2023 Cox Media Group