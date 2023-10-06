Listen To Win Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream Tickets

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

STAR 94.5 wants to send you plus three to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream taking place select nights now through Oct. 31, 2023.

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is slated to awaken the guests’ innermost fears and make them scream to the extreme with the ultimate parkwide terror including an all-new haunted house, two new scare zones, and all-new interactive entertainment offerings. Six spine-chilling scare zones, five hair-raising haunted houses and four elaborate entertainment productions will have guests screaming at the top of their lungs.

With the option of the Unlimited Admission Ticket, which starts as low as $104.99, guests can scream their way through every Howl-O-Scream night.

Listen this week (10/9-10/13) at 3p for your opportunity to win a family four-pack of tickets!

*Costumes are not allowed.

Visit HowlOScream.com to purchase tickets and evil upgrades such as Front Line Fear passes, exclusive tours and many other experiences at this year’s Howl-O-Scream.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 9th - October 13th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream + Parking tickets valid for one night admission through October 31, 2023. ARV = $601.84. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









