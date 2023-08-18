Listen To Win CeCe Winans Tickets

CeCe Winans

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans will be heading back out on her wildly popular Believe For It tour! With final 6 dates, Cece will be stopping by the Northland Church on Tuesday, October 17th and JoJo has your way in!

Listen this week (8/21-8/25) at 12p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

For ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 21st - August 25th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to see CeCe Winans at Northland Church on Tuesday, October 17th. ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





