Listen To Win CeCe Winans Tickets

CeCe Winans

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans will be heading back out on her wildly popular Believe For It tour! With final 6 dates, Cece will be stopping by the Northland Church on Tuesday, October 17th and JoJo has your way in!

Listen this week (8/21-8/25) at 12p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

For ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 21st - August 25th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to see CeCe Winans at Northland Church on Tuesday, October 17th. ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!